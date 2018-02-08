UK House Price Growth Remains Stable: RICS

UK house price balance remained stable in January and buyer enquiries continued to fall, data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed Thursday.

The house price balance remained at 8 percent in January, while it was forecast to drop to 5 percent.

Further, the survey found that new buyer enquiries decreased for a tenth straight month in January.

Lack of inventory on agents' books continues to provide a major challenge, with the number of valuations being undertaken not suggestive of a pick-up in new supply anytime soon, RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn, said.

Divergent regional trends remain very much to the fore with the market in many parts of the country still actually behaving in a solid if unspectacular way despite the downbeat headlines, Rubinsohn added.

