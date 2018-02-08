Denmark Trade Surplus Falls In December

Denmark's foreign trade surplus declined in December, as imports grew faster than exports, data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to DKK 6.4 billion in December from DKK 6.6 billion in November.

Both exports and imports rose by 0.4 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively in December from a month earlier.

Shipments to EU countries declined 2.9 monthly in December, while those to non-EU countries rose by 5.2 percent.

