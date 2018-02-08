Slovakia Trade Balance Turns To Surplus In December

Slovakia's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in December from a deficit in the previous year, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.

The trade surplus came in at EUR 8.5 million in December versus a deficit of EUR 136.7 million in the same month of 2016.

In November, it was a surplus of EUR 496.0 million.

Both exports and imports grew by 5.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively in December from a year earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

