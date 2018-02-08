Croatia Retail Sales Fall In December

Croatia's retail sales decreased in December after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The volume of retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in November.

On a yearly basis, retail sales grew at a slower pace of 1.4 percent in December, following a 5.7 percent gain in the preceding month.

Data also showed that retail sales value dropped 0.6 percent monthly in December, while it rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

