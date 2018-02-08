Greece Jobless Rate Remains Stable In November

Greece's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in November, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 20.9 percent in November, the same rate as in the previous two months. The October figure was revised up from 20.7 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 23.3 percent.

Unemployment totaled 995,899 in November. The number of unemployed decreased by 119,363 from previous year and by 103 from October.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, came in at 43.7 percent in November versus 46.1 percent in the same month of 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

