logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

T-Mobile Expects 2018 Postpaid Net Customer Additions Of 2 Mln To 3 Mln

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) said it is not able to forecast fiscal 2018 net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, income tax expense, stock based compensation expense and interest expense.

For fiscal 2018, the company expects postpaid net customer additions between 2 and 3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected to be between $11.3 billion and $11.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA target includes leasing revenues of $0.6 billion to $0.7 billion.

Including the estimated impact of the new revenue standard, Adjusted EBITDA will increase by an additional $0.2 billion to $0.5 billion for a total range of $11.5 billion to $12.2 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Nude Jerk Forces Alaska Airlines Flight To Turn Around
An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to turn around and return to Anchorage shortly after takeoff on Wednesday after a passenger stripped naked and locked himself in a bathroom. The unidentified man locked himself in the bathroom, which forced the plane to return to Anchorage at around 3 a.m., KTVA...
Amazon: Free Whole Foods Delivery In Select Cities
Amazon Thursday announced the launch of free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in four cities. Prime members from Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach can avail this service, while Amazon plans to expand it across the U.S. in 2018....
Tyson Foods Q1 Profit Tops Estimates, Sales Up 5.2%
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.81, up 14% from last year. The company said lower enacted tax rates positively impacted the first-quarter adjusted EPS by $0.21 and expects a fiscal 2018 benefit of approximately $0.85 on an adjusted basis. On average, 14 analysts polled...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap