T-Mobile Expects 2018 Postpaid Net Customer Additions Of 2 Mln To 3 Mln

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) said it is not able to forecast fiscal 2018 net income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, income tax expense, stock based compensation expense and interest expense.

For fiscal 2018, the company expects postpaid net customer additions between 2 and 3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected to be between $11.3 billion and $11.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA target includes leasing revenues of $0.6 billion to $0.7 billion.

Including the estimated impact of the new revenue standard, Adjusted EBITDA will increase by an additional $0.2 billion to $0.5 billion for a total range of $11.5 billion to $12.2 billion.

