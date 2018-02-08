Telus Declares Quarterly Dividend; Issues FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Telus Corp. (TU,T.TO) said its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.5050 per share on the issued and outstanding common shares payable on April 2, 2018 to holders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2018.

For fiscal 2018, TELUS is targeting consolidated annual revenue growth of between 4 and 6 per cent, driven by higher contribution from wireless network revenue, which reflects continued subscriber and ARPU growth, combined with growing wireline data services revenue inclusive of acquisitions.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the year is targeted to be higher by 4 to 7 per cent, driven by higher wireless network revenue growth, margin improvements from wireless and wireline data services and savings from ongoing cost efficiency and effectiveness initiatives.

Basic earnings per share for fiscal 2018 are targeted to increase by 3 to 9 percent, driven primarily by EBITDA growth, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization as well as higher interest costs.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News