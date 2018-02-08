logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

BorgWarner Lifts Q1, FY18 Forecast - Quick Facts

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), a provider of technology solutions, Thursday said it expects first-quarter 2018 net earnings to be in a range of $0.99 to $1.03 per share, and organic net sales growth of 3.0% to 5.5% compared with last year net sales of $2.41 billion.

Earlier, the company projected net earnings of $0.97 to $1.01 per share; and organic net sales growth of 3.0% to 5.5%.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2018, net earnings are now expected to be within a range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share, with the increase in guidance primarily due to a lower tax rate assumption and larger benefit from foreign currencies. The company previously expected net earnings of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.

Further, the company has reaffirmed its organic growth guidance. Full year net sales are expected to be between $10.52 billion and $10.69 billion, implying organic sales growth of 5.0% to 7.0%, compared to the earlier projected range of $10.4 billion to $10.6 billion.

Analysts expect earnings of $4.32 per share on revenues of $10.53 billion for the year.

Separately, the board of directors of BorgWarner declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock, payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2018.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Nude Jerk Forces Alaska Airlines Flight To Turn Around
An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to turn around and return to Anchorage shortly after takeoff on Wednesday after a passenger stripped naked and locked himself in a bathroom. The unidentified man locked himself in the bathroom, which forced the plane to return to Anchorage at around 3 a.m., KTVA...
Amazon: Free Whole Foods Delivery In Select Cities
Amazon Thursday announced the launch of free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in four cities. Prime members from Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach can avail this service, while Amazon plans to expand it across the U.S. in 2018....
Tyson Foods Q1 Profit Tops Estimates, Sales Up 5.2%
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.81, up 14% from last year. The company said lower enacted tax rates positively impacted the first-quarter adjusted EPS by $0.21 and expects a fiscal 2018 benefit of approximately $0.85 on an adjusted basis. On average, 14 analysts polled...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap