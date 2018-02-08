logo
Masco Sees FY18 Earnings Above View; Q4 Adj Profit, Sales Rise - Quick Facts

Masco Corp. (MAS) Thursday said it anticipates full-year 2018 earnings in a range of $2.36 to $2.51 per share, and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.48 to $2.63 per share. Analysts project earnings of $2.37 per share for the year.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company declined to $87 million from $98 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.27, down from $0.30 last year.

Adjusted net income was $0.44 per share, compared to $0.33 per share last year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.44 per share. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter grew 7 percent to $1.87 billion from $1.76 billion a year ago. Wall Street was looking for $1.85 billion. Sales were up 5 percent in local currency basis.

