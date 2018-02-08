MEXICO: Annual Inflation Slows Down To 5.55% In January

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Buenos Aires, 8 - The consumer price index in Mexico rose 5.55% in January from a year before, losing strength from the previous month, when the index increased 6.77%, according to the country's statistics office (Inegi).

It was the slowest annual inflation rate since March 2017, when the consumer price index rose 5.35%.

On a monthly comparison, the Mexican consumer price index increased 0,53% in January. In December, the index grew 0.59%.

The core consumer price index, which measures inflation excluding products and services with either volatile or market-insensitive prices, increased 4.56% in January from a year before and rose 0.28% compared to December.

The annual inflation target in Mexico ranges from 2% to 4%.

