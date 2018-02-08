CHILE: Annual Inflation Rises 2.2% In January, Decelerating From December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Chile's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.2% in January 2018 on an annual basis, decelerating from 2.3% in December 2017, when the index recorded the highest increase since May 2017. The inflation rate is within the Chilean central bank's target of between 2% and 4%.

The annual increase recorded in January was primarily due to rising prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, education and housing, basic services, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

In the monthly comparison, inflation in Chile rose 0.5% in January, accelerating from +0.1% in December.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 1.6% in January on an annual basis and had a 0.3% monthly increase.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

