Japan M2 Money Stock Gains 3.4% On Year In January

The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.4 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday - coming in at 992.0 trillion yen.

That follows the 3.6 percent jump in December.

The M3 money stock advanced an annual 2.9 percent to 1,321.1 trillion yen, slowing from the 3.1 percent jump in the previous month.

The L money stock climbed 3.2 percent on year to 1,728.7 trillion yen following the 3.4 percent gain a month earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

