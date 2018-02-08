Australia Home Loans Sink 2.3% In December

The total number of new home loans issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - coming in at 55,161.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in November.

The value of loans dipped 1.0 percent on month to A$21.067 billion following the 2.7 percent spike in the previous month.

Investment lending dropped 2.6 percent to A$11.816 billion following the 1.5 percent gain a month earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.