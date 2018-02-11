Singapore Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

Singapore will on Monday release December figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, retail sales were up 5.1 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year.

Indonesia will see Q4 numbers for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was $4.34 billion.

Australia will see December data for credit card purchases and balances; in November, they were at A$27.9 billion and A$52.2 billion, respectively.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Monday for National Founding Day, and will re-open on Tuesday.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

