Singapore Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

Singapore will on Monday release December figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, retail sales were up 5.1 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year.
Indonesia will see Q4 numbers for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was $4.34 billion.
Australia will see December data for credit card purchases and balances; in November, they were at A$27.9 billion and A$52.2 billion, respectively.
Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for National Founding Day, and will re-open on Tuesday.
by RTT Staff Writer
Economic News
