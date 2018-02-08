China Consumer Prices Rise 1.5% On Year In January

Consumer prices in China were up 1.5 percent on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 1.8 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.6 percent - up from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices were up 4.3 percent on year - exceeding expectations for 4.2 percent but down from 4.9 percent a month earlier.

