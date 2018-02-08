Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Eases More Than Forecast

Malaysia's industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in December, data from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.

Industrial production climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in December, well below the 5.0 rise in November. Economists had expected the growth to slow to 4.6 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing production expanded 5.3 percent annually in December, while mining sector output registered a decline of 4.1 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing sales logged an annual growth of 9.4 percent in December after a 10.9 percent spike in November.

Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector rose 2.4 percent and salaries and wages grew by 9.2 percent.

