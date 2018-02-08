Malaysia Jobless Rate Remains Stable In December

Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady at the end of the year, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.3 percent in December, the same rate as in November.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.5%

The number of unemployed people rose to 505,800 in December from 505,100 in November. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 512,200.

The labor force participation rate came in at 68.1 percent in December, up slightly from 67.9 percent in the prior month.

During the fourth quarter, the unemployment rate also remained unchanged at 3.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

