European Economics Preview: UK Industrial Output, Foreign Trade Data Due

Industrial production and foreign trade from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3 percent in January.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes consumer and producer prices for January. Inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 1.6 percent.

At 2.45 am ET, industrial and manufacturing output figures are due from France. Economists forecast industrial output to gain 0.1 percent on month in December, in contrast to a 0.5 percent fall in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Hungary's preliminary foreign trade data is due. The trade surplus is expected to decrease to EUR 455 million in December from EUR 713 million in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office Istat publishes industrial output data for December. Output is expected to grow 0.8 percent on month after staying flat in November.

Half an hour later, the Office for National Statistics issues UK industrial production and trade data. Industrial output is expected to fall 0.9 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise in November.

The visible trade deficit is seen at GBP 11.55 billion in December versus a shortfall of GBP 12.23 billion in November.

At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank is set to announce its rate decision. The bank is widely expected to cut its key rate to 7.50 percent from 7.75 percent.

