New Zealand House Price Growth Slows In January: QV

New Zealand's house price growth eased slightly at the start of the year, data published by the Quotable Value showed Friday.

Residential property prices climbed 6.4 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 6.6 percent rise in December.

When adjusted for inflation, the nationwide annual increase was 4.7 percent.

In the Auckland region, residential property values grew 0.7 percent in the year to January and 1.6 percent over the past three months, which was the highest rate of growth since November 2016.

"January has seen values continue to rise in many places around New Zealand but values have dropped in others and in general activity has been slower in many places over the holiday season," QV General Manager, David Nagel, said.

