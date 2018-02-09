Finland Industrial Production Grows At Steady Pace

Finland's industrial production growth held steady in December, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.

Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 4.2 percent year-over-year in December, the same rate of increase as in November. The measure has been rising since March last year.

Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 4.4 percent annually in December and mining and quarrying output expanded by 4.6 percent.

At the same time, output in the electrical and electronics industry registered a decline of 4.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production remained flat in December after a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month.

During the whole year 2017, industrial production rose 3.3 percent compared with 2016.

Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders fell 4.3 percent yearly in December, reversing a 15.2 percent spike in November.

