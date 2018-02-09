France Industrial Output Recovers In December

France's industrial production expanded more than expected in December reversing a drop in November, the statistical office Insee said Friday.

Industrial production grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to a 0.3 percent fall in November. Output was expected to grow 0.1 percent.

At the same time, manufacturing output gained 0.3 percent compared to November's 0.8 percent decline. Economists had forecast output to fall again in December, by 0.5 percent.

Production of capital goods grew 1.8 percent, while transport equipment registered a 2.1 percent fall.

Data showed that construction output advanced notably by 4.1 percent on month in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop a month ago.

In the fourth quarter, manufacturing output grew strongly by 4.9 percent and by 4.2 percent in the whole industry.

by RTT Staff Writer

