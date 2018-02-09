Romania Trade Deficit Widens In December

Romania's foreign trade gap widened in December from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.6 billion in December from EUR 1.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 1.1 billion.

Exports rose 4.2 percent year-over-year in December and imports surged by 10.8 percent.

During the whole year 2017, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 12.96 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 9.97 billion in 2016. Both exports and imports advanced by 9.1 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.

