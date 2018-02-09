DAX Marginally Lower After Wall Street Bloodbath

German stocks were marginally lower on Friday, with another sell-off on Wall Street overnight on worries about higher interest rates and budget disputes in Washington keeping investors nervous.

The benchmark DAX was down 12 points or 0.10 percent at 12,248 in opening deals after plummeting as much as 2.6 percent in the previous session.

Information company Bechtle rose about 1 percent after it reported 12 percent growth in its earnings before taxes for the fiscal year 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

