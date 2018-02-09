UK Visible Trade Deficit Widens In December

The UK visible trade deficit widened at the end of the year, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

The visible trade deficit rose to GBP 13.57 billion in December from GBP 12.45 billion in November. The expected level of shortfall was GBP 11.55 billion.

The deficit with EU countries totaled GBP 8.4 billion and that with non-EU countries was GBP 5.2 billion.

The total trade deficit came in at GBP 4.9 billion versus GBP 3.65 billion shortfall in the previous month.

The total UK trade deficit widened by GBP 3.8 billion to GBP 10.8 billion in the three months to December 2017.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.