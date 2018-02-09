European Shares Open Lower After Wall Street Carnage

European stocks were trading lower on Friday as worries over rising bond yields and budget disputes in Washington kept investors nervous.

While Asian stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure after carnage on Wall Street overnight, losses across Europe remained limited in view of a rebound in U.S. stock futures.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down half a percent at 372.02 in late opening deals after declining 1.6 percent the previous day. The index is now on track for a 4 percent weekly loss.

The German DAX was moving down 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down about half a percent.

TalkTalk Telecom tumbled 2.5 percent in London, a day after the company warned on profits and slashed dividend.

Tullow Oil slid half a percent, Total SA eased 0.3 percent and BP Plc dropped 1 percent as oil prices fell for a sixth straight session on reports that Iran plans to boost production.

Transport and logistics company A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shed 1.7 percent after its fourth-quarter profit missed expectations.

French asset manager Amundi tumbled 6 percent after it set out a new growth target for the 2018-2020 period.

Belgium's Umicore jumped as much as 8 percent after the company reported better-than-expected full-year results.

Tesco gained over 1 percent after an U.S. activist investor said Booker Group should get a better offer from the grocery and general merchandise retailer. Booker shares also advanced 1 percent.

Shares of L'Oreal advanced 1.5 percent in Paris after strong demand in Asia helped the cosmetics giant boost its fourth-quarter sales.

On the data front, France's industrial production expanded more than expected in December, reversing a drop in November, the statistical office Insee said.

Industrial production grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in the month, in contrast to a 0.3 percent fall in November. Output was expected to grow 0.1 percent.

U.K. industrial output decreased 1.3 percent month-on-month in December, marking the first fall in nine months, while the country's visible trade deficit widened at the end of the year, separate reports showed.

