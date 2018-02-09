Italy Industrial Production Climbs More Than Expected

Italy's industrial production increased for the third successive month in December, and at a faster-than-expected pace, preliminary data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.

Industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent month-over-month in December, well above the 0.2 percent slight rise in November.

Economists had expected a 0.8 percent gain for the month.

On a yearly basis, industrial production expanded a working-day-adjusted 4.9 percent in December, after a 2.3 percent increase in the preceding month. Meanwhile, the growth was expected to ease to 1.9 percent.

