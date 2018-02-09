Hungary Trade Surplus Rises In December

Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased slightly at the end of the year, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

The trade surplus rose to EUR 502 million in December from EUR 490 million in the corresponding month last year.

Exports and imports increased to the same extent, by 2.5 percent year-over-year in December.

The share of EU member states was 77 percent in exports and 76 percent in imports.

During the whole year 2017, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 8.2 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 9.7 billion in 2016. Both exports and imports grew by 8.4 percent and 11.0 percent, respectively.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

