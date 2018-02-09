Russia Central Bank Cuts Rate By 25 Bps

Russia's central bank decided to reduce its key rate by a quarter point, on Friday, as widely expected.

The Board of Directors trimmed the key rate to 7.50 percent from 7.75 percent. The bank had lowered the rate by 50 basis points in December.

Annual inflation is much less likely to exceed 4 percent this year. In this environment, the bank will continue to reduce the key rate and may complete the transition from moderately tight to neutral monetary policy in 2018, the bank said.

The bank noted that the balance of inflationary and economic risks has shifted slightly towards the risks to economic growth. The uncertainty over the situation in global financial has increased, the bank said.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.