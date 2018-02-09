Greece Industrial Production Growth Eases Sharply

Greece's industrial production growth eased markedly at the end of the year, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.

Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, much weaker than the 2.0 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since October 2016.

Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 6.3 percent annually in December, while mining and quarrying production contracted by 8.8 percent and electricity production registered a sharp decline of 13.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent from November, when it increased by 0.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.