Latvia's Trade Deficit Widens Slightly In December

Latvia's foreign trade gap widened slightly in December from a year ago, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 238.1 million in December from EUR 231.2 million in the corresponding month last year.

The shortfall increased notably from EUR 100.8 million in November.

Both exports and imports grew by 7.3 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively in December from last year.

On a monthly basis, exports plunged 13.6 percent and imports dropped by 1.0 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

