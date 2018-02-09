Portugal December Trade Deficit Narrows

Portugal's foreign trade gap narrowed in December from a year ago, as exports rose and imports fell, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 1.38 billion in December from EUR 1.43 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In November, the shortfall was EUR 0.88 billion.

In nominal terms, exports edged up 0.1 percent year-over-year in December and imports declined by 0.8 percent.

In the whole of 2017, both exports and imports surged by 10.1 percent and 12.5 percent, respectively.

