Trump Signs Bill Ending Brief Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump signed a massive budget deal into law early Friday morning, ending a brief government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing of the bill on Twitter but complained that the legislation includes increases in spending on both defense and domestic programs.

"Without more Republicans in Congress, we were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want in order to finally, after many years of depletion, take care of our Military," Trump tweeted.

He added, "Sadly, we needed some Dem votes for passage. Must elect more Republicans in 2018 Election!"

The signing came after the House voted 240 to 186 in favor of the spending bill. Seventy-three Democrats joined with 167 Republicans to pass the legislation.

The Senate voted 71 to 28 in favor of the bill earlier in the morning after Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., blocked action on the deal before a midnight deadline, leading to the second government shutdown in three weeks.

The bill funds the government until March 23rd and raises budget caps by $300 billion over the next two years, including $165 billion for defense and $131 billion for non-defense.

Trump called the bill a "big victory" for the military but argued that it includes "much waste" in order to win Democratic votes.

The spending bill also raises the debt ceiling and provides nearly $90 billion in disaster aid for Texas, Florida, California, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A number of Democrats opposed the bill due to its failure to address protections for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

After the spending bill was approved, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., moved to debate an immigration bill next week.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News