COLOMBIA: Government Launches Economic Strategy For Venezuelan Migration

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Colombian government revealed what it called as a "comprehensive strategy" to deal with the wave of migration from Venezuela, which includes investments in social services, transportation, and basic sanitation products such as meat and milk, among others.

The President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, announced in a rally that strategies to boost regional development in border areas would be reinforced to face the wave of migration from Venezuela.

"Here we have done a very important job to generate more economic activity and more employment, that is a priority issue," Santos said.

Santos also said that 1 billion pesos (US$ 345.9 thousand) are ready to support 100 companies in the garment sector and the arrival of new companies. It will also consolidate the registration of job vacancies through the National Service, which has 1,082 work positions available in the department (state) of Norte de Santander, 114 in Arauca, 875 in Cesar and 302 in Guajira.

Also, 15 projects have been approved for almost 8 billion pesos, which have benefited 959 people who were in the informal sector.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

