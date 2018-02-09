VENEZUELA: Government Rebuffs U.S. Statement On Presidential Elections

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Venezuelan government rebuffed a statement issued by the U.S. State Department, and denounced that Washington "intends to make a judgment regarding the results of the presidential elections" scheduled to April 22.

"The Venezuelan government reiterates its complaint regarding the campaign of the government of the United States of America against the democratic institutions and the people of Venezuela, threatening with more sanctions that affect its stability and quality of life," said Venezuela's Foreign Ministry.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday endorsed the opposition's refusal to signing the Agreement of Democratic Coexistence for Venezuela, the result of talks between both sides in the Dominican Republic.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Naruet said that her country supports "the decision of the opposition parties to reject the terms" of the government for the elections. The official said that "the refusal of the government of Venezuela to negotiate in good faith prevents an agreement to achieve credible elections," according to the statement.

Last Tuesday, the head of the Venezuelan delegation in the talks, Jorge Rodríguez, denounced that the opposition refused to sign a previously agreed deal after a call by the Secretary of State of the United States, Rex Tillerson, who was in a visit to Colombia.

