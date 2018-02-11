New Zealand Overall Credit Card Spending Rises 0.6% In January

The total value of overall credit card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - following the 0.2 percent gain in December.

The value of retail credit card spending climbed 1.4 percent on month following the 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Credit card spending in the core retail industries (which excludes the vehicle-related industries) gained 1.0 percent in January after slipping 0.2 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.