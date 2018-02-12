Japan Producer Prices Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release January numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices are expected to rise 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent after gaining 0.2 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year in December.

Japan also will see preliminary January figures for machine tool orders; in December, orders surged 48.3 percent on year.

Australia will see January results for the indexes of confidence and conditions from NAB; in December, their scores were +11 and +13, respectively.

Finally, the in Taiwan will be closed starting Tuesday for the long Lunar New Year break; they will re-open Feb. 21.

