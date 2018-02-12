Romania Industrial Production Grows Sharply In December

Romania's industrial production expanded markedly at the end of the year, mainly driven by strong growth in manufacturing activity, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.

Industrial production surged a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 12.2 percent year-over-year in December.

Among sectors, manufacturing production advanced the most by 16.6 percent annually in December, followed by mining and quarrying output with 6.1 percent rise.

At the same time, electricity production registered a moderate increase of 0.2 percent.

Without adjustment, industrial production registered a yearly growth of 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed 3.7 percent in December.

