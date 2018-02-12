Latvia Inflation At 14-Month Low

Latvia's consumer price inflation eased for the fifth successive month in January to the lowest level in more than one year, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in January, slower than December's 2.2 percent increase. The measure has been rising since September 2016.

Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since November 2016, when prices had grown 1.3 percent.

Food prices grew 1.9 percent annually in January and costs rose notably by 5.0 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear costs dropped 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat for the second straight month in January.

