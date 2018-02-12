Portugal Inflation Slows For Second Month

Portugal's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.

Inflation moderated to a 6-month low of 1.0 percent in January from 1.5 percent in December.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, slowed to 0.9 percent from 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 1.0 percent in January after remaining flat in the preceding month.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer prices increased at a weaker pace of 1.1 percent yearly in January, following a 1.6 percent rise in December. Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 1.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

