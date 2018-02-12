Trump Unveils Long-Awaited Infrastructure Plan

Following months of promises, President Donald Trump finally unveiled details of his plan to rebuild the nation's crumbling infrastructure on Monday.

Trump's plan calls for spending $200 billion in federal funds to spur at least $1.5 trillion in infrastructure investments with partners at the state, local, tribal, and private level.

A statement from the White House claimed the federal infrastructure spending will promote state, local, and private investments and maximize the value of every taxpayer dollar.

The $200 billion in federal funding includes $50 billion for a new Rural Infrastructure Program to rebuild and modernize infrastructure in rural America.

The White House said Trump's proposal would also return decision-making authority to state and local governments.

Funds awarded to state and local authorities would be allocated to infrastructure projects they prioritize based on the needs of their communities, the White House said.

Continuing the president's war on regulations, the proposal would also eliminate barriers the White House claims prevent virtually all infrastructure projects from being efficiently developed and managed.

The White House said Trump's plan would also streamline and shorten the approval process for infrastructure projects and support and strengthen America's workforce.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called for improvements to the nation's infrastructure, but Trump's plan is still likely to encounter resistance on Capitol Hill.

Democrats have suggested the $200 billion in federal funding is insufficient, while more conservative lawmakers have complained about the cost.

