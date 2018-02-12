Stocks Remain Mostly Positive In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After an early move to the upside, stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Monday. The major averages are adding to the notable gains posted in the previous session.

Currently, the major averages are posting significant gains. The Dow is up 286.45 points or 1.2 percent at 24,477.35, the Nasdaq is up 82.30 points or 1.2 percent at 6,956.79 and the S&P 500 is up 26.74 points or 1 percent at 2,646.29.

The strength on Wall Street comes as traders continue to pick up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness, with the major averages climbing further off the two-month lows set last Thursday.

The major averages are adding to the gains posted following a volatile session last Friday but remain well off their recent record highs.

Trading activity has remained somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Economic data is likely to attract attention in the coming days, with reports on producer and consumer prices likely to be in focus amid recent concerns about rising inflation.

Reaction to reports on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts, and homebuilder confidence may also impact trading.

Sector News

Gold stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 2.9 percent. The index is bouncing off its lowest closing level in over a year.

The rebound by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery is climbing $10.60 to $1,326.30 an ounce.

Significant strength is also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent jump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. The strength in the sector comes as the price of crude oil for March delivery is rising $0.60 to $59.80 a barrel.

Biotechnology, computer hardware, telecom and chemical stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while South Korea's Kospi advanced by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved sharply higher on the day. While the German DAX Index soared by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both jumped by 1.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved to the downside after seeing some early volatility. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3 basis points at 2.859 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

