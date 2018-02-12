Trump Aide: White House Looks Forward To Releasing Dem Memo

While President Donald Trump denied the release of a Democratic memo countering claims of bias in the Russia investigation, a White House official reportedly said the president looks forward to releasing the document.

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short suggested that the Democratic memo needs to be cleaned up to avoid revealing classified sources and methods.

"I think the reality is that the White House will look forward to releasing that memo," Short said, according to a report from Politico.

Short claimed Democratic lawmakers "intentionally put sources and methods in the document knowing the White House wouldn't be able to release it."

"I think the president made the right decision to say, 'Look if that's the game you play I'm going to send it back to you,'" Short said. "You clean it up, you work with the FBI, and then send it back to us and we're happy to release it."

Trump denied releasing the Democratic memo late last Friday after previously approving the release of a Republican memo alleging misconduct by FBI and Justice Department officials in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

