Australia Business Confidence Index Rises To +12 - NAB

Business confidence in Australia ticked higher in January, the latest survey from the National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday with an index score of +12.

That's up from the downwardly revised +10 in December.

The NAB also said that its index for conditions jumped to +19 from +13 in the previous month.

