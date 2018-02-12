Japan Producer Prices Gain 0.3% On Month In January

Producer prices in Japan picked up 0.3 percent on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations and up from the downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in December (originally 0.2 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 2.7 percent - matching forecasts and down from the downwardly revised 3.0 percent in the previous month (originally 3.1 percent).

Export prices were down 0.4 percent on month and up 1.8 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 0.4 percent on month and jumped 4.9 percent on year.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.