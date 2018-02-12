South Korea Money Supply Growth Eases Slightly

South Korea's money supply growth eased marginally at the end of the year, preliminary figures from Bank of Korea showed Tuesday.

M2, a broad measure of money supply climbed 4.7 percent year-over-year in October, just below the 4.8 percent rise in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, M2 money supply rose 0.4 percent in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in November.

The annual growth in liquidity accelerated to 6.4 percent in December from 6.2 percent in the preceding month.

Liquidity of financial institutions grew at a faster rate of 6.1 percent yearly in December, after a 5.8 percent rise in November.

