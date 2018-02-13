European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Hungary's Central Statistical Office releases consumer prices for January. Inflation is expected to ease to 2 percent from 2.1 percent in December.

At 3.15 am ET, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue producer and import prices for January. Prices had increased 1.8 percent on year in December.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK consumer and producer prices for January. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.9 percent in January from 3 percent in December.

UK output price inflation is seen at 3 percent in January versus 3.3 percent in December. Likewise, input price inflation is expected to slow to 4.1 percent from 4.9 percent.

At 7.00 am ET, Iceland's unemployment data is due for January.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.