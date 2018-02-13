logo
Yamaha Motor FY17 Profit Up 60.9% - Quick Facts

Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 net income attributable to parent company shareholders rose 60.9 percent to 101.6 billion yen from 63.2 billion yen last year.

Operating income for the year grew 37.9 percent to 149.8 billion yen from 108.6 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales for the year grew 11.1 percent to 1.67 trillion yen from 1.50 trillion yen last year.

The increase in net sales was due to the effects of yen depreciation and strong sales of motorcycles in the ASEAN region, outboard motors in the U.S., and surface mounters and industrial robots.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Yamaha Motor forecast net income attributable to parent company shareholders of 103.0 billion yen, operating income of 150.0 billion yen and net sales of 1.70 trillion yen.

Regarding the final dividend for the current fiscal year, Yamaha Motor said that a dividend of 49 yen per share is planned to be placed on the agenda of the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for March 23, 2018. With the interim dividend of 39 yen per share, this gives a total dividend for the year of 88 yen per share.

With regard to the dividend payment for the next fiscal year, a total of 90 yen - interim dividend of 45 yen and final dividend of 45 yen - is planned, based on the forecast consolidated business results.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

