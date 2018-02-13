BHP Billiton Expects Income Tax Expense Of $1.8 Bln Due To U.S. Tax Reform

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX,BLT.L,BBL,BHP) said that it expects to recognize an income tax expense of $1.8 billion.

The income tax expense is as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act introducing a reduction in the U.S. Federal corporate income tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent as well as other measures, including changes to international tax provisions. The company added that the income tax expense will be treated as an exceptional item.

BHP Billiton expects the two main components of the exceptional item to be a non-cash re-measurement of deferred taxes as a result of the reduction in the U.S. Federal corporate income tax rate of $898 million; and a non-cash impairment of foreign tax credits due to reduced forecast utilisation of $834 million.

The company noted that the U.S. tax reform will have a positive impact on the Group's U.S. attributable profits in the longer term mainly due to the lower corporate tax rate.

