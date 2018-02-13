Earnings In Focus: Feb. 13 (BIDU, DVA, FOSL)

Check out the few notables companies that are scheduled to release their financial results on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is slated to release its Q4 financial results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. The company continues to focus on developing platforms for smart device and autonomous driving , as well as leveraging AI into vertical sectors, such as financial services.

Q4 Guidance:

* Sees Q4 total revenues of $3.34 bln - $3.52 bln, Y-o-Y growth of 22% - 29%.

* Excl. disposed businesses, such as mobile games and Baidu Deliveries, the guidance represents a year-over-year growth of 28% - 34%.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Total revenues - $2.62 bln

* Net income - $594.7 million

* Earnings per ADS - $1.64

* Non-GAAP earnings - $663.4 mln

* Non-GAAP earnings - $1.91/ADS.

DaVita Inc.'s (DVA) fourth-quarter results are is expected to reflect the 2018 Medicare Advantage rate headwinds, offset by the benefits from the company's recent restructuring initiatives, patient acuity increase, and its four risk contracts.

The company is due to report its Q4 results after the bell today. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Total net revenues - $3.72 bln

* Net income - $158 million

* EPS - $0.80

* Non-GAAP earnings - $222 mln

* Non-GAAP EPS - $1.13.

Updated FY17 Guidance:

* Now sees FY17 adj. opt. income of $1.620 bln - $1.685 bln versus prior estimate of $1.675 bln - $1.775 bln.

For 2019 operating income, DaVita continues to see reasonable scenarios that deliver operating income greater than $200 million despite the reduced expectations for 2017.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) will publish its Q4 financial results after the bell today. Analysts are expecting the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $889.56 million for the quarter.

The company remains focused on stabilizing and growing its core watch with innovation, and is making solid progress on bringing more brands into its portfolio.

Q4 Outlook:

* Sees Q4 GAAP results of loss $0.08 - profit $0.47 per share.

Fossil expects constant dollar fourth quarter sales to be in the range of a 6% - 13.5% decline, which includes a negative 2.5-point impact from the early deliveries in the third quarter. Given the prevailing currency environment, where the U.S. dollar has weakened against many of the currencies that affect the company's business, it expects GAAP revenues in the range of a 3.5% - 11% decline. This would result in a full-year constant dollar sales decline in the range of 9% - 11% and a reported GAAP sales decline in the range of 8.5% - 10.5%.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net income - $49.7 mln

* EPS - $1.03

* Net sales - $959.2 mln



Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD), Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG), Aircastle Ltd. (AYR), Antero Resources Corp. (AR), Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP), Dana Inc. (DAN), Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX), NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), and Under Armour Inc. (UA) are the few other companies that are lined up to release their financial results today.

