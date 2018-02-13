Hungary Dec Industrial Production Growth Unrevised

Hungary's industrial production growth improved as initially estimated in December, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.

The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.5 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 3.6 percent rise in November.

That was in line with the flash data published on February 7.

Without adjustment, the volume of industrial production dropped 0.5 percent in December from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 1.2 percent in December, after a 2.1 percent fall in the prior month. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.

by RTT Staff Writer

